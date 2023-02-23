Supporters hope Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.7 update will arrive soon

We haven’t heard anything about Cyberpunk 2077 or Phantom Liberty, which is still scheduled for release this year. If Steam database logs are correct, CD Projekt Red may soon speak.

According to Reddit, the game’s changelist reveals several recent updates, with the latest being yesterday. Given the frequency of these developer tweaks, some fans think a significant fix is imminent.

Why is Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.7 update anticipated? CDPR stated in September that the game’s next major update would enhance and improve playability.

It’ll revamp vehicle combat and the game’s police system. Moreover, cyberwarfare and melee mechanics will improve. This should enable Phantom Liberty’s expansion.

CDPR should update us on how near Phantom Liberty’s launch is to this patch’s deployment. Phantom Liberty may drop with the expansion, but we suspect it will happen without a major marketing push.

Will Night City return? Phantom Liberty release date