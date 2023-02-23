Home » NEWS » Supporters hope Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.7 update will arrive soon

Supporters hope Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.7 update will arrive soon

Jacob Chambers February 23, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

We haven’t heard anything about Cyberpunk 2077 or Phantom Liberty, which is still scheduled for release this year. If Steam database logs are correct, CD Projekt Red may soon speak.

According to Reddit, the game’s changelist reveals several recent updates, with the latest being yesterday. Given the frequency of these developer tweaks, some fans think a significant fix is imminent.

Why is Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.7 update anticipated? CDPR stated in September that the game’s next major update would enhance and improve playability.

It’ll revamp vehicle combat and the game’s police system. Moreover, cyberwarfare and melee mechanics will improve. This should enable Phantom Liberty’s expansion.

CDPR should update us on how near Phantom Liberty’s launch is to this patch’s deployment. Phantom Liberty may drop with the expansion, but we suspect it will happen without a major marketing push.

Will Night City return? Phantom Liberty release date

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Sony’s February 2023 State of Play Livestream Announcement: What?

In the first State of Play webcast for 2023, Sony showed off the PS5, PS4, ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security