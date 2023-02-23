Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Ad Teases New Master Sword Details

Nintendo Life won’t post big spoilers or leaks for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but we’ll share officially released materials. Famitsu’s current edition features a translated Nintendo ad.

If you don’t want to know anything, click away now; otherwise, continue on…

Several translations, including one by former Nintendo Life blogger Steve Bowling, say that the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom has “decayed” and will be “dramatically changed.” Given Nintendo’s official trailers, this isn’t shocking.

“The Master Sword, which has accompanied Link on his adventures, will undergo a major transformation in the latest entry of The Legend of Zelda series!”

Neat Zelda add from the new Famitsu. The right text reads "The master sword, corrupted" The small at the left says (shortened) "In the new title its appearance will undergo a major transformation" pic.twitter.com/jiVubwSPSJ — Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) February 18, 2023

This Famitsu ad covers the “history of the Master Sword” up to Skyward Sword (re-released on the Nintendo Switch in 2021) and Breath of the Wild.

The Master Sword’s new state has been revealed before, but this is the first description. We won’t know what’s going on with it and Link until May 12.

Nintendo has provided a few brief outlines, including this one from the game page:

“In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?”

Do you like this ad? Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword theories?