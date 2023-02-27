Download and stream the Pokémon Red and Blue Soundtrack

The Pokémon Company is streaming and downloading the whole Pokémon Red and Blue (or Green) soundtrack for Pokémon Day.

Accessing the Pokémon Sound Library website requires a VPN because it’s region-locked to Japan and Asia. However, the site allows you to download.wav files of all 45 songs from the original soundtrack.The Pokémon Company allows you to utilize the song without profit.

For those without site access, the whole piece of music has been published as a YouTube video with timestamps. See the embed above.

The publication precedes today’s Pokémon Presents display, which The Pokémon Company says will reveal 20 minutes of Pokémon Day news. See our predictions below, and let us know what you want to see.