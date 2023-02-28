LEGO Bricktales’ Easter Update Hops Onto Switch Later This Year

LEGO Bricktales came out on Switch in October last year, and a lot of people didn’t like it (check out our thoughts at the bottom of this article). The building brand may not have been interested in the brick-themed biome explorer, but that hasn’t stopped developer Clockstone Studio from making more holiday content for the game.

The latest update to be announced will be about Easter and will come out later this year, around the time of the holiday. In Bricktales, you solve problems in small worlds by building LEGO dioramas, and the new Easter world is no different. This time, you will help the Easter Bunny make chocolate eggs by guiding a number of chickens through a variety of obstacles.

Check out the following from Thunderful, the company that made the update, to learn more about it:

New features in this Easter update include:

– A beautifully crafted Easter diorama

– A storyline where you have to help the Easter bunny save Easter

– 5 new construction puzzles. Four with a specific challenges and one being an open area where you can build more freely

– 1 collection quest – Easter eggs will be hidden in the other existing worlds that you can find and use to purchase items

– 3 new wardrobe items (purchasable with eggs players have found in the world)

– 1 new music track

– A new menu entry to notify you of ongoing updates

All players who have finished the game’s first world will be able to access the Easter biome for free. Then, a door will open in the park that leads to the new addition.

Even though we think the bonus level will still be hard to play because of how the game is controlled, free new content is always a good sign.