The first set of Pokémon cards is coming back as a “premium” set

If you’ve ever wanted to own the original Charizard card from the first Pokémon TCG series, you’ll be glad to hear that The Pokémon Company is bringing back this classic set.

In the most recent episode of Pokémon Presents, president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara showed a short clip of two players fighting. This was a hint that the game would be coming back. Its official name is “Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic,” and more will be shown at the Pokémon Championships in the near future.

Ishihara said the following about this new (but old) TCG reveal:

“Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic is designed to be a premium Pokémon TCG set that will last a lifetime. Created by the design firm Nendo, Creatures and The Pokémon Company as a joint production. We’ll be providing a sneak peek of the product at the Pokémon World Championships, so I hope you will all come check it out.”

At the end of the teaser video, there was a short message that said the classic set couldn’t be used in official tournaments.

It’s not the first time TCG has reintroduced old cards. Before, you could get some of the holographic cards from the original set in 25th anniversary sets and elite trainer boxes. They were easy to tell apart from the originals because they had special Pikachu logos on them.