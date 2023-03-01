Destiny 2: Lightfall’s Season of Defiance Gets Appropriately Awesome Preview Jacob Chambers March 1, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One Share Facebook Twitter Google + LinkedIn Destiny 2: Lightfall launched, starting the Season of Defiance. Bungie released an awesome trailer to excite Guardians, as usual. The Witness and Calus are invading Earth and the solar system. With new powers and old friends protecting you, it shouldn’t be too much. Will Fireteam reunite for another Destiny 2 bender? You never stopped? Destiny 2 featured 2023-03-01 +Jacob Chambers Share Facebook Twitter Google + LinkedIn