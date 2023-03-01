Massive Maps, No Dungeons in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy XVI previews indicate that the next mainline entry in the legendary series will be a hit. There’s a lot of new Valisthea information out there, but director Hiroshi Takai and producer Naoki Yoshida, better known as Yoshi-P to Final Fantasy XIV fans, made some interesting comments.

In a press roundtable, Takai said, “we have – I think – four zones that are about two kilometers by two kilometers.” The Hideaway, the player’s hub, will be visited throughout the game.

Takai reveals that “we didn’t create any [hidden dungeons or maps] because we wanted players to focus more on the main scenario and not have this feeling that you have to go to this area and clear this area,” which may shock longtime fans. Takai ponders this before adding, “However, there are dungeons. They’re off the field and deep, but they’re all connected to the story. They’re all well-made dungeons. We made these great places, so we’ll give players reasons to go there. We didn’t want to make something most players wouldn’t find.”

So what is an optional dungeon? Yoshida is quick to point out that “”One thing is that as you hear this answer and you’re thinking, oh, and so there’s not many places you can explore,” he said. Explore many places. Don’t fret.”

In April, we’ll learn more about Final Fantasy XVI’s side content. The game will also have a demo before launch.

Takai’s remarks worry you? Dungeons will be linked to the game’s main storyline.