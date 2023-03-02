Atlus Cancels “Final” 3DS Game Sale Before eShop Closure

This month, Persona and Shin Megami Tensei developer and publisher Atlus planned a “final” sale on the 3DS eShop in Japan.

The company canceled today’s launch yesterday. It apologized to fans for suspending the sale for a “variety of reasons” and thanked them. Sale dates were March 2–28.

Fans in this region will have to pay full price for any Atlus games they didn’t buy on Nintendo’s 3D handheld.

Nintendo has assured 3DS owners that games will still be available to download if they have the license, even after March (via transactions). The 3DS eShop’s full version of Fire Emblem Fates expired this week.