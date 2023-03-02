Capcom Ends Switch Resident Evil 7 Cloud Rental Service

Some Nintendo Switch cloud games can be rented in Japan, but most must be purchased. One of them, Resident Evil 7 (known as the Biohazard series in this region), will soon be removed from the local Switch eShop.

Siliconera said that you won’t be able to rent Resident Evil 7 Cloud after May 29, 2023.Capcom has discontinued rental sales, but anyone who bought a pass before December 1, 2022, can redeem it until May.

After that, players with a 180-day rental ticket can buy the “unlimited-access” version at a discount. Western players can download a free RE7 cloud experience demo before buying it.