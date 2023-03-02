Nintendo Adds Footage to the “Switch Online + Expansion Pack” Trailer

One of Nintendo’s favorite things to do is release a new version of the Switch Online + Expansion Pack trailer, which features all the latest features.

Yesterday, a trailer for new games for the Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance was put on the company’s official YouTube account. The 32-bit system is protected by Nintendo’s premium tier, unlike the Game Boy and Game Boy Color libraries, so expect to pay more to access them.

“With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, access a collection of classic and colorful Game Boy™ Advance games to play anytime, anywhere! Shrink down for a big adventure in The Legend of Zelda™: The Minish Cap and master sibling strategies in Mario & Luigi™: Superstar Saga. Gotta take off? Pick up where you left off with suspend points. Shrink the screen size or enable a retro-style filter to play your way. With online and local wireless multiplayer you can lap opponents in Mario Kart™: Super Circuit or battle it out in Super Mario™ Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. ™ 3—no Link Cable required!”

In addition to the new content, the future of the GBA and Nintendo 64 services is hinted at. You can catch a glimpse of brand new gameplay in Metroid Fusion, as well as Pokémon Stadium and Excitebike 64. This week marked the 25th anniversary of 1080° Snowboarding, so new episodes should be arriving soon.

Also, the trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Stadium game states that “Pokémon cannot be transferred to this game” before showing off some of the stadium’s features. That is to say, you shouldn’t count on any kind of Transfer Pak compatibility.