An Original Point-and-Click Game Regarding Corrupt Video Game Data is Nefasto’s Misadventure

Aurora Game Studio produced one of the weirdest and most distinctive point-and-click games we’ve seen in a while.The Misadventures of Nefasto. The main character of Meeting Noeroze, which comes out on Switch on March 24, 2023, is Nefasto, a piece of game data that is trying to get out of a broken video game system.

Aurora Game Studio made Nefasto’s Misadventure: Meeting Noeroze, which is both a love letter to and an analysis of how video games are made.Its computer world is full of meta humor and references to video games that are fun to look for.And what is this point-and-click’s selling point? You can leap. The game has been in Early Access on Steam since December 2020, and the whole edition will finally be coded and ready to go later this month.

The game is currently available for pre-order on the eShop, and if you do so before it launches in a few weeks, you’ll receive a 25% discount. While you wait, have a look at these screenshots to see what this broken video game system has in store for you:

In this vibrant tribute to the point-and-click genre, play as Nefasto, a corrupted piece of game data, locked in a buggy console! The system is about to crash and your time is running out! Will you find a way out before you are permanently deleted from the program? Adventure, action, puzzle, etc. Guide Nefasto through a strange and mind-blowing world as you solve challenging puzzles. Meet colorful looking and talking characters, fight wacky bosses and unlock one of the many endings before the clock runs out! Unique, offbeat, and surprising, Nefasto’s Misadventure: Meeting Noeroze is an extravagant point-and-click full of humor and references. – There’s meta humor in every conversation, in a world where the fourth wall is broken.

– Talk to colorful NPCs to progress through the game.

– Take on bosses who are busy corrupting the System and who clearly love their job!

– There are riddles to solve and obstacles to overcome with the help of various items or Binary Powers. Or a game guide. No judgment!

– Lots of events where the gameplay changes according to the whims of the Nefasto code.

– Multiple endings to unlock, the majority of which are Happy Endings for your console… But not for Nefasto!

– A point-and-click where you can jump. But act like it’s nothing once you get to the tutorial.

It’s nice of Whispy Woods to show up there!

Besides to selling physical copies of the game online, publisher Pix’n Love Games also offers the Retrollector’s Edition in this clip.