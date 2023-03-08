Atelier Marie Plus Remake Adds English Subtitles

Koei Tecmo will release a Switch remake of Atelier Marie in July to coincide with the release of Atelier Ryza 3 later this month. The Atelier series has become popular in the west.

The Digital Deluxe Edition’s bonus game, Atelier Marie Plus, will have English subtitles. This translation makes this Japanese-exclusive game more accessible.

A year later, Atelier Marie Plus added “additional elements,” according to Siliconera.

Koei Tecmo’s complete remake:

I’m done saving the world! A carefree, cozy RPG adventure… At the Royal Academy of Magic (the Academy for short), Marie is failing in her attempts to study alchemy. One day, she is given an atelier by her professor as part of a special graduation exam. In order to graduate, Marie must complete an item that will impress her professor. But first, Marie must strive to improve her alchemy skills, collect ingredients, and earn money to hire adventurers and buy recipes and utensils… Add all of that to the synthesis, battles, and quests she must undertake, and it’s clear that she has a lot to do before she’s ready for her exam!

It’s up to you to choose where to begin! Work hard to graduate from the Academy, but be sure to enjoy yourself along the way. Key Features –Updated Graphics: Marie and Friends Brought to Life with the Latest Technology – Character designs and event illustrations have been revamped, and 2D animations have also been introduced in the remake. In addition, there are now 3D models of characters and stages, so players can enjoy seeing cute mini characters while they move around the map and explore.