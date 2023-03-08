Many projects at TT Games have been canceled, including those for LEGO Disney and Guardians of the Galaxy

In April 2022, TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive released the much-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This was a huge project that took a toll on the studio’s employees, who seemed to be exhausted.With 3.2 million copies sold in less than two weeks after release, the game has been a commercial triumph, which must have relieved TT studio management given the project’s rocky development. In reality, we’ve talked to a lot of people who have confirmed that a number of studio projects with well-known intellectual property have been canceled, including a Lego Disney game that was put on hold last year.

The Lego game, internally referred to as “Project Marley,” is said to have included a variety of settings and Disney characters, such as those from the Jungle Book, Nightmare Before Christmas, Pirates of the Caribbean, Maleficent, the Muppets, Frozen, Toy Story, and Winnie the Pooh. The player also reportedly explored a sizable overworld and dungeons that resembled Diablo. The player’s main objective was to purge each globe of an evil purple force that was contaminating its surroundings.

If it sounds familiar, it’s because Gameloft’s Disney Dreamlight Valley, which debuted in a paid ‘early access’ version on several platforms back in September 2022, also had a feature like that. The TT team reportedly struggled with the path of their Lego Disney project, and Dreamlight Valley finally proved to be its death knell. After at least four years of development, it was shelved.

Even though it was the biggest of TT Games’ abandoned projects, it wasn’t the only one. Many others, all of which were being made with Unreal Engine, have also been put on hold. They include:

Project Cosmic’, a Lego game based on the Guardians of the Galaxy IP, which was said to also feature the Marvel characters Nova and Adam Warlock, was apparently in development for a full 18 months before being scrapped

IP, which was said to also feature the Marvel characters Nova and Adam Warlock, was apparently in development for a full 18 months before being scrapped ‘Project Rainbow Road’, a non-Lego shooter featuring Warner Bros. IP (including DC , Rick & Morty , and Looney Tunes , along with Netflix’s Stranger Things ), which reportedly started life as a Funko project at TT Games before developer 10:10 was set up and took the Funko license. TT apparently tried to salvage what it had, coming up with different ideas for its own mascot character designs to ‘wrap’ the WB properties around

, , and , along with Netflix’s ), which reportedly started life as a Funko project at TT Games before developer 10:10 was set up and took the Funko license. TT apparently tried to salvage what it had, coming up with different ideas for its own mascot character designs to ‘wrap’ the WB properties around A mobile port of Lego Worlds known internally as ‘Project Lego X’ was originally in development by Playdemic, but this was moved over to TT Games when the former was acquired by EA.

The same sources also mention a narrative-driven Mandalorian DLC for Lego Skywalker Saga that is reportedly in peril (the character is already included in the game as part of past DLC), as well as another brand-new title centered on DC’s Batman that has reportedly been set aside. It is speculated that the studio’s long-rumored Skywalker Saga-style approach for the Lego Harry Potter series is the cause of the development delays on both of these titles.