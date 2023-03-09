From PSVR to PSVR2, there is a huge jump in the quality of Gran Turismo

We’ve talked a lot about how much better PSVR2 is than its predecessor, but videos like the one above from ElAnalistaDeBits really show how much better it is. Sony’s virtual reality hardware was always going to be more impressive as time went on, and Gran Turismo is a great example of how much it has changed.

We’re comparing Gran Turismo Sport on PSVR to Gran Turismo 7 on PSVR2, which isn’t a perfect comparison. GT7 looks better than Sport right off the bat, so it has a head start. But even without improvements like better lighting, textures, and models, it’s easy to see the difference between PSVR and PSVR2.

The clearer picture is the most noticeable change. When you compare GT Sport on PSVR to GT7 on PSVR2, GT Sport looks very soft and fuzzy. This is mostly because the new headset has a much higher resolution. Foveated rendering, which uses eye-tracking to make what you’re actually looking at sharper, is another benefit. This is why some of the PSVR2 footage can look slightly blurry in places; where the user’s eyes are pointing is much clearer.

The lighting is the other main point. HDR is built into PSVR2, which makes a big difference in the lighting quality. It looks much more natural.

Again, it’s hard not to be impressed by improvements like better textures, reflections, and foliage, but these are mostly due to the games themselves. The comparison is so impressive because PSVR2 can show GT7’s visuals with much more clarity than PSVR could ever do.