Square Enix Updates Theatrhythm’s Last Bar Line With “The World Ends With You” Music

Jacob Chambers March 14, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One

This week, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line from Square Enix will receive a very distinct update that will include music from both the more recent NEO: The World Ends With You and the DS game The World Ends With You.

The following songs will be included in this update, which will be released on March 15, 2023: Twister, Calling, Someday, Your Ocean, Breaking Free, and The World Is Yours. Take a listen here:

Given that the most recent title, NEO: The World Ends with You, “underperformed expectations,” it is encouraging to see Square Enix promoting The World Ends with You.

The theater tempo and final bar line are off to a great start. We gave it a perfect score of nine out of ten stars and dubbed it a “perfectly tuned celebration” of everything Final Fantasy. A demo is accessible for download on the Switch eShop if you’re interested in finding out more.

