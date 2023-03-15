First 4 Figures has unveiled a brand-new Sonic. The statue of Hedgehog Tails

Update: The high-end Miles “Stories” Prower resin statue is now available for pre-order. There are several early bird discount deals available. Priced at $569.99 USD for the normal edition, $575.99 USD for the exclusive edition, and $641.99 USD for the definitive version with Wisps from Sonic Colors.

Standard Edition:

“First 4 Figures proudly presents the high-quality resin statue of Sonic The Hedgehog’s Miles “Tails” Prower! Tails fights side-by-side with Sonic against the nefarious Dr. Eggman. First appearing in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 1992, this bright, energetic, and brave fox is still inseparable from Sonic! This statue features Tails faithfully recreated in his modern video game appearance. Everything, from the amber-orangish fur on the top of his head to the iconic red and white shoes on his feet, is accurate to what fans expect from the one and only Tails!”

Exclusive Edition:

“Tails, the Limited Edition, has adjustable hands. You can change his left hand to be carrying a wrench to represent his mechanical prowess. A LED light-up mode is available on the base for the limited edition as well. The four (4) balls surrounding the base light up in static mode when they are triggered.”

Definitive Edition:

“For Tails, the Definitive Edition has movable hands. You can change his left hand to be carrying a wrench to represent his mechanical prowess. The base has an LED light-up mode, which is also a characteristic of the definitive version. The four (4) balls surrounding the base light up in static mode when they are engaged. Exclusively available in the Final Edition, the base now includes three vivid wisps! The Wisps are brave and helpful allies that were first shown in Sonic Colors and have since been a mainstay in the Sonic series. A pleasant White Wisp, a swift Cyan Wisp, and an enthusiastic Yellow Wisp encircle Tails in this statue.”

Original:

