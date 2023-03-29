“That’s Going Sound Like Me And That’s It,” says Seth Rogen of his voiceover work for Donkey Kong in the Mario movie

What will Donkey Kong’s voice sound like? There has been a lot of discussion about how Chris Pratt will sound as Mario in the next Super Mario Bros. movie. Seth Rogen, who plays Donkey Kong’s voice in the video game, said in an interview with Comicbook.com that he doesn’t perform voices and just uses his own voice. Unlike with Mario, there was no major back and forth on how to do the voice for DK.

Seth Rogen: “I was very clear; I don’t do voices. And if you want me to be in this movie, it’s going to sound like me, and that’s it. And that was the beginning and end of that conversation. I was like, ‘If you want Donkey Kong to sound a lot like me, I’m your guy.’ But it did seem to work, you know. I think in the film and in the game, all you really know about Donkey Kong is that he throws barrels and he does not like Mario very much.”

In one of the most recent teasers, you can hear Seth Rogen playing Donkey Kong, and it’s true — it sounds exactly like him:

Rogen refers to the connection between Mario and DK as “adversarial,” noting that the gorilla in the tie would probably want to be off on his own adventures. As a result, Rogen kind of just played with the notion that DK “hates” Mario.

Speaking of Donkey Kong venturing off on his own, Rogen expressed interest in the possibility of making a spinoff movie, joking that it would be a “great” subject to work on.

Rogen and Pratt will be joined in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie by Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and many other talented actors. Charles Martinet, who performs the role of Mario in video games, will also make a “special voice cameo.”