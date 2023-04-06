Home » NEWS » Scarlet and Violet Versions of Pokémon Confirmed for European Championships Limited Distribution

Jacob Chambers April 6, 2023

The Pokémon Company will distribute a limited-time code for a Scarlet and Violet Pokémon during the Pokémon European International Championships in London next weekend.

Palafin, a pure Water-type dolphin Pokémon (thanks, Serebii!), will be shared on stream. Switching out the innocuous dolphin and bringing it back exposes a muscular bi-pedal dolphin with massive stat boosts. It’s dangerous.

Gavin Michaels’ Palafin at the Oceania International Championships inspired this Palafin. If you want to add the code to your party, you’ll need to move fast; it’s only valid from April 14–17.

 

