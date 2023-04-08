For a story “even better than The Last of Us,” says Jack Black, we need a Red Dead Redemption movie

Video game adaptations to film and TV are positive. Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel set records, and HBO’s The Last of Us has been favorably acclaimed. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, released recently, is expected to fare well. Jack Black, who voices Bowser, indicated interest in other game adaptations during promotion.

“When done well,” he told BBC. “Fantastic” is how he characterized The Last of Us’ TV adaption. “Maybe there’s going to be a Red Dead Redemption movie?” Black offered. He muses. I think that’s better than The Last of Us.

We think it’s valid. We love Arthur Morgan’s moral conflict in Red Dead Redemption 2, and the games’ dramatic set-pieces would look terrific on stage.