Persona 5 Royal’s Huge £50/$60 DLC Bundle Is Free on PS4 in Europe, US

Update: After almost a week, the Persona 5 Royal DLC Pack now free in North America. The bundle, originally $59.99, features all of the game’s extra content, including tons of character costumes and powerful personas.

Even without the game, the PlayStation Shop has the bundle.

The Persona 5 Royal DLC Pack is PS4-exclusive. Persona 5 Royal on PS5 includes all DLC by default.

As mentioned in the original article, we thought this 100% discount was a problem or listing error, but it wasn’t!

Original Story: The Persona 5 Royal DLC Pack, the biggest DLC bundle, is free on the PlayStation Store in Europe. We don’t know if it’s a defect or error. It costs £49.99 and contains all DLC packs. Plenty of costume sets and personas.

We don’t know why this is free, but if you own Persona 5 Royal on PS4—or even if you don’t—we recommend getting it while you can. The bundle has been sold several times, but only at half price.

This DLC bundle is only for Persona 5 Royal PS4. The PS5 version includes all DLC.