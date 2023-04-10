Home » NEWS » The May 24th release date for Suicide Squad has not been pushed back officially

The May 24th release date for Suicide Squad has not been pushed back officially

Jacob Chambers April 10, 2023 NEWS, PC, PLaystation 5

Suicide Squad: Destroy the Justice League’s PS5 release date is May 26. We’re awaiting confirmation that the co-op action-shooter has been delayed.

On March 9, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported a postponement. A follow-up piece indicated Suicide Squad could be delayed until 2024.

It’s worth repeating that such a delay would not change the game’s systems, which were mercilessly criticized during February’s State of Play demonstration. The delay would let the development team polish, according to reports.

Again, this delay hasn’t occurred. Not publicly. With Suicide Squad coming out in six weeks, the announcement must be near.

Can Suicide Squad not be delayed? We wouldn’t disbelieve Schreier in this circumstance, but it depends on Rocksteady’s office. If plans have altered multiple times, the office must be in disarray.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Despite Financial Success, Bungie Claims Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC “Missed the Mark”

Bungie responded to criticism of Destiny 2’s latest expansion, Lightfall, in a blog post. The ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security