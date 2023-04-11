Home » NEWS » Promising RPG Sea of Stars Debuts 19 Minutes of New Gameplay

Sabotage, developer of The Messenger, has released a lengthy Game Informer video on its upcoming RPG Sea of Stars. The outlet’s coverage will continue, but this latest gameplay is the best we’ve seen besides the Nintendo Switch exclusive demo. The 16-bit-inspired game looks good for a late August 2023 PS5, PS4 release, focusing on combat and exploration.

RPG fans will have a great summer with Baldur’s Gate 3 two days later and Starfield a week later for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Playing all three? Comment below.

 

