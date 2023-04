Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles includes two Western-unreleased JRPGs, Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess and Rhapsody III: Memories of Marl. The full package launches in North America on August 29, Europe on September 1, and Oceania on September 8.

Beautiful pixel art and music are used in the Rhapsody series. This JRPG may offer something new to fans.

