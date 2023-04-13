Fantavision Returns to PC This Month

This one may interest industry geeks. Fireworks-themed puzzle game Fantavision was a PS2 launch title. In 2000, Japan Studio’s color-matching and symbol-recognition game launched to a Metacritic 72.

Sony Interactive Entertainment retained Fantasvision IP rights because Japan Studio (now defunct) was first-party. After decades, Sony licenses it to Japanese developer Cosmo Machia, who developed and released Fantavision 202X for PS5 and PSVR2 on February 21st (playable above).

Cosmo Machia publishes this remade throwback on PC on April 27th. In a world where Sony publishes PC games, it’s a long journey for a humble PS2 launch game. Remember the original PS2 release? Did you check out the remake?