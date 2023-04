Aliens: Dark Descent is a squad-based, real-time tactical action game set in the iconic Alien universe, and it’s coming to PS5 and PS4 on 20th June. IGN’s First preview gave us the best look yet at the game in action.

Dark Descent’s xenomorphs aren’t interested in patiently waiting for their turn, unlike XCOM’s. As the release date approaches, we’ll be watching this one for its tension and sound design.

What do you think of this in-depth look at Aliens: Dark Descent?