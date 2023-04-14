Home » NEWS » Official Suicide Squad PS5 Game Delay, Out in February 2024

Official Suicide Squad PS5 Game Delay, Out in February 2024

Jacob Chambers April 14, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Warner Bros. confirmed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s delay a month after many reliable reports. It’s been delayed until February 2, 2024, for PS5.

“We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players,” Rocksteady Studios tweeted. Our amazing community, thank you.” It concludes by promising more updates in the coming months.

After a February State of Play fiasco, rumors of a major delay surfaced. Live service complaints from potential players flooded the internet and discussion forums. Despite the eight-month delay, Suicide Squad isn’t expected to change much.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Adds Flashy Finishers to Aloy’s Moveset

Burning Shores, Horizon Forbidden West’s major DLC expansion, has had little promotion. We only know ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security