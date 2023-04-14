Official Suicide Squad PS5 Game Delay, Out in February 2024

Warner Bros. confirmed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s delay a month after many reliable reports. It’s been delayed until February 2, 2024, for PS5.

“We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players,” Rocksteady Studios tweeted. Our amazing community, thank you.” It concludes by promising more updates in the coming months.

After a February State of Play fiasco, rumors of a major delay surfaced. Live service complaints from potential players flooded the internet and discussion forums. Despite the eight-month delay, Suicide Squad isn’t expected to change much.