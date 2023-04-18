Niantic’s Monster Hunter Mobile Game

Monster Hunter: Mobile, produced by Pokémon GO’s Niantic, was unveiled by Capcom.

Monster Hunter Now is “a real-world hunting action RPG” that launches in September 2023. On April 25, the game’s website opens up a Closed Beta. There are only 10,000 spots, so hurry.

Hunt monsters in the real world in Monster Hunter NOW, a new mobile #MonsterHunter game from Niantic and Capcom, launching September 2023! Try the closed beta test starting on April 25, and follow @MH_Now_EN for the latest info. Apply here:https://t.co/OZp4tqdbwh pic.twitter.com/bnpZqkL2Vx — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 18, 2023

Monster Hunter producer Ryozo Tsujimoto lauded Niantic’s AR technology on the developer’s website. Monster Hunter Now is “something that can be played casually, while honoring the gameplay and hunting action that only Monster Hunter can offer.”

Last year, Pokémon Unite developer Timi Studio Group announced a Monster Hunter mobile game, thus Capcom appears to be aiming to dominate the mobile gaming market with its popular IP. Monster Hunter has been ported and exclusive to mobile phones several times.