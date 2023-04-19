An experienced Pokémon anime voice actor is retiring

Veteran voice actor and script adapter James Carter Cathcart, best known for his work on the Pokémon anime, has made the decision to retire while undergoing aggressive chemotherapy for cancer.

The news was confirmed in a blog post on Caring Bridge and is as follows:

“Jimmy has decided to retire from script adapting and voice dubbing for Pokémon USA, effective at the conclusion of Season 25. He has been with the series since the 1st episode, so it is a timely decision as the series transitions to new characters and story lines.”

Gary Oak, James and Meowth from Team Rocket, Professor Oak, and other well-known figures all have voices provided by Cathcart. He is one of the select few voice actors to have done so since the anime series made its Western debut in 1998.

Along with contributing voiceovers to the Pokémon anime, Cathcart also worked on a number of video games, such as Super Smash Bros. Brawl, PokéPark Wii: Pikachu’s Adventure, and Shadow The Hedgehog.

We at Nintendo Life would like to thank Cathcart for all of his hard work over the years and wish him the best of luck in his battle against cancer.

