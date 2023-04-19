Pulseman, a pre-Pokémon platformer by Game Freak, is now available on the NSO Expansion Pack

If the announcement of an Indie World Direct, the release of additional Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC, and the introduction of two new amiibo weren’t enough for you, Nintendo has recently added four more games to the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive library on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

Even though games like Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition and Kid Chameleon are more than enough to get people excited, Pulseman’s inclusion is what has our Nintendo senses truly tingling. This is due to the fact that the title was created by none other than Game Freak, back in the days before Pokémon Red and Blue.

With resale prices for the original copies of the 1994 action platformer currently sitting very high indeed, we’re pleased to see that some of Game Freak’s non-Pokémon projects are becoming more accessible. The game has enough Mega Man-esque gameplay to satisfy any side-scroller fan.

Visit Nintendo’s website for the following succinct description of what the game has to offer:

Pulseman is set in the far future of 2015, where the ambitious, genius scientist Doc Waruyama schemes to conquer the galaxy. But an electrifyingly heroic boy named Pulseman is here to stop him! Pulseman’s adventures take him inside computer networks and to cities all over the globe in this vibrant side-scroller developed by Game Freak.

Pulseman, a game from the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive library, is only accessible to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. But if you’re curious about what else Game Freak can do (when it’s not just about catchy rhythms or racing horses while playing solitaire, that is), then this might just be the perfect justification to upgrade.