Animal Crossing, Creature Horror, and Anti-Smoking Campaign

Animal Crossing isn’t scary. New Horizons’ official support ended after less than two years, which is scariest.

Sawhorse’s spooky FDA anti-smoking commission uses the franchise’s aesthetic. The ad campaign, uploaded to its website and archived on YouTube (thanks, Nintendo Wire), depicts nicotine craving anxiety. A cute Animal Crossing-inspired character hops into bed before a fiery smoke monster rises from the floor.

The Animal Crossing visual style is surprising, but it’s effective. Given the ad’s lack of branding or identification, Nintendo is unlikely to take action against it despite its fierce IP protection. Bandai Namco’s Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits characters are almost identical to Animal Crossing’s.