Home » NEWS » Pokémon Scarlet & Violet “Ultraball Backpack” Global Challenge Reward

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet “Ultraball Backpack” Global Challenge Reward

Jacob Chambers April 27, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Update#1: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Global Challenge 2023 III offers trainers an Ultra Ball Canvas Backpack.

Battles begin on 5th May and last until 7th May. Registration runs from 27th April to 4th May. You’ll receive this code via Pokémon HOME if you fight three times.

Update #2: If you participated in the weekend Global Challenge 2023 II event, you can now claim this serial code for a Great Ball Canvas Backpack in Pokémon HOME on mobile.

Original : Since late last year, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has had non-stop limited-time events and promotions. Global Challenge 2023 II is next.

Serebii.net notes that registration runs from 13th to 20th April and battles from 21st to 23rd. All Pokémon HOME players who battle three times will receive 10,000 League Points and a “Great Ball Canvas Backpack.” HOME will receive backpack codes after the comp.

This cosmetic reward follows the first-round Poké Ball Canvas Backpack.

This event is tied to Pokémon HOME, but this Switch app isn’t supported yet. Violet and Scarlet were promised Home support in “early” 2023 in a February update. S&V online competition data was added to the app recently.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

CMA Says Nintendo Switch Cannot Run Call Of Duty Games “Technically”

The CMA blocked Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard in the UK yesterday. A 418-page final ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security