Switch Online’s “Missions & Rewards” Resurrects Breath of the Wild Icons

Jacob Chambers April 27, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Nintendo is giving Switch Online members a second chance to collect Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch Online icons before the release of Tears of the Kingdom next month. The first wave is available now until 3rd May and the second wave until 10th May. What’s available:

These Zelda icons join the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury icons. The fifth wave, featuring cat Mario, Bowser Jr., and Bowser’s ultimate form, will be available until 11 May.

