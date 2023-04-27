Switch Online’s “Missions & Rewards” Resurrects Breath of the Wild Icons

Nintendo is giving Switch Online members a second chance to collect Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch Online icons before the release of Tears of the Kingdom next month. The first wave is available now until 3rd May and the second wave until 10th May. What’s available:

#NintendoSwitchOnline members – ICYMI, now's your 2nd chance to redeem #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect from a selection of custom icons from The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. #MissionsAndRewards Wave 1 is available until 5/3.

Wave 2 is available from 5/3 – 5/10. pic.twitter.com/vLsHDHxprI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 27, 2023

These Zelda icons join the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury icons. The fifth wave, featuring cat Mario, Bowser Jr., and Bowser’s ultimate form, will be available until 11 May.