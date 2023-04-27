Home » NEWS » Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Version 2.0.0 Is Now Available, Here Are The Full Patch Notes

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Version 2.0.0 Is Now Available, Here Are The Full Patch Notes

Jacob Chambers April 27, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Nintendo surprised Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans last week by announcing the “final DLC” for the Expansion Pass would arrive this week on April 25th. Update: It’s live!

The original story scenario “Future Redeemed” will connect all three Xenoblade Chronicles games and feature “new and familiar characters” like Shulk. “New battle mechanics” like Unity Comb let two characters attack together.

Nintendo’s support page provides the patch notes:

2.0.0 (April 25, 2023)
Spec Additions

  • Expansion Pass Wave 4 functionality added.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from receiving swimwear after starting a new game.
  • If your game has this issue, updating will give you swimwear.
  • Fixed a bug where a character’s battle status would match its interlinked status.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom Performance & Resolution

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s first impressions are now online. Nintendo has ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security