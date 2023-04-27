Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Version 2.0.0 Is Now Available, Here Are The Full Patch Notes

Nintendo surprised Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fans last week by announcing the “final DLC” for the Expansion Pass would arrive this week on April 25th. Update: It’s live!

The original story scenario “Future Redeemed” will connect all three Xenoblade Chronicles games and feature “new and familiar characters” like Shulk. “New battle mechanics” like Unity Comb let two characters attack together.

A new story scenario arrives in #XenobladeChronicles3: Future Redeemed. Join a new cast of characters and discover newly-added systems like Union Combos and Affinity Goals. Wave 4 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is available now!https://t.co/q8PLeZgHBG https://t.co/6RmDpF24zS pic.twitter.com/YQe3cwjwt8 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2023

Nintendo’s support page provides the patch notes:

2.0.0 (April 25, 2023)

Spec Additions

Expansion Pass Wave 4 functionality added.

Bug Fixes