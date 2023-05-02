Home » NEWS » Mortal Kombat 12! Early Teaser

Jacob Chambers May 2, 2023

An otherwise unremarkable video in which NetherRealm Studios staffers thank the series’ 30th anniversary appears to include Mortal Kombat 12’s first teaser. A Warner Bros shareholder report revealed that the game will release in 2023, but creator Ed Boon and his team have kept quiet. Until now!

 

This isn’t much. The camera zooms in on the last grain of an hourglass in space, causing an intergalactic explosion. Its meaning? Raiden knows! The game may be revealed at a PS Showcase, which makes sense, but Sony doesn’t reveal much until it’s official.

 

