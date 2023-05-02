Octopath Traveler II Director Discusses Series Future

Octopath Traveler II only launched on Nintendo Switch and other platforms last month.

The team isn’t ready to discuss a third HD-2D game. However, it has “casually chatted” about future series developments.

Director Keisuke Miyauchi told Famitsu (translated by Nintendo Everything):

Famitsu: “Compared to the last entry, this game [Octopath Traveler II] has advanced a lot, but I can’t help but wonder, “If II has already evolved this much, what would they do if they made a III?” A bit premature to think about, though…” Miyauchi: “We haven’t decided clearly on future developments yet, but we have casually chatted about what could evolve in the future.”

The team joked about being “out of ideas” and wanting to rest before considering a third outing. Miyauchi’s response bodes well for the series.

Octopath Traveler II is worth trying. Our Nintendo Life review called it a triumphant and confident follow-up to the original hit, with Team Asano showing mastery at every turn.