Fortnite’s New Star Wars Event: “Find The Force”

Fortnite’s free-to-play battle royale has released a special update with new gameplay elements, unlockables, and Item Shop items to celebrate Star Wars Day tomorrow.

Several island rifts will open during the “Find the Force” event between now and 23 May. In these rifts, holograms of Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul will teach you the Force.

You’ll graduate with a green, blue, or red lightsaber and Force abilities like Push, Pull, and Throw.

“Whether you’re a seasoned Fortnite player or new to the game, and even if you hate sand, you should visit the Island for the latest Star Wars and Fortnite collaboration.”

The prequel movies will inspire other island events and quests. The Item shop also has Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, and Clone Trooper character outfits and themed gear.