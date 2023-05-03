Switch Gets Super Mega Baseball 4 Next Month

Super Mega Baseball’s fourth installment will hit Switch on June 2nd, according to a new trailer.

Super Mega Baseball 4 returns over 200 baseball legends in a chunky, big-head visual style. The game has new animations, stadiums, audio, and soundtrack, as well as some luck-boosting tweaks.

The above trailer gives a taste of the arcade-style gameplay, but the title’s eShop page has more information and screenshots:

Grab your glove and your bat, it’s time to go yard with the best to ever play the game because Super Mega Baseball™ 4 is here–and it’s where the Legends play. More than 200 larger-than-life versions of fan-favorite former pros like Vladimir Guerrero, Johnny Damon, Ozzie Smith, and Jason Giambi are ready to step onto the field and join the roster of beloved Super Mega League All-Stars. The series’ signature combination of arcade-inspired style and immersive gameplay depth returns and baseball becomes bigger and better than ever. Plus, the latest title receives the series’ most Mega presentation upgrade yet, with eye-popping new visuals for everything from animations to characters to stadiums, as well as crystal-clear audio upgrades from the dugout to the bleachers. Based on community feedback, Super Mega Baseball 4 is introducing an entire lineup of new and fan-requested features that add fresh layers of depth, including an expanded trait system with Team Chemistry, Shuffle Draft, and 6 all-new stadiums. To create an even larger and more connected player base, cross-platform multiplayer has been expanded to include cross-generation matchmaking in Pennant Race and Online Leagues, so players can hit dingers with friends online across even more game systems.

EA publishes the latest installment, while Metalhead Software returns to development.