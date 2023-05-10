Home » NEWS » Capcom’s Record-High Profit Confirms Crazy Win Streak

Capcom’s Record-High Profit Confirms Crazy Win Streak

Jacob Chambers May 10, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Capcom’s unstoppable. The Japanese publisher’s fiscal year results are its best ever. It’s crazy that this is the company’s sixth straight year of record-high profit. Since Monster Hunter: World and Resident Evil 7 revitalized it, it’s grown.

Success continues. Capcom sold 41.7 million games last year, a record. We suppose this happens when you keep making bangers.

Capcom’s dominance has been obvious for a while, even without financial details. Its release schedule over the last few years shows a string of highly rated films. Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil remakes, Monster Hunter Rise, and more.

Resident Evil 4 drove the publisher’s stock to an all-time high last month, and guess what? These financial results have increased its peak. Stock price rose to 5,270 yen from 4,865 yen. Real momentum.

