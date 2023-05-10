Capcom’s Record-High Profit Confirms Crazy Win Streak

Capcom’s unstoppable. The Japanese publisher’s fiscal year results are its best ever. It’s crazy that this is the company’s sixth straight year of record-high profit. Since Monster Hunter: World and Resident Evil 7 revitalized it, it’s grown.

Success continues. Capcom sold 41.7 million games last year, a record. We suppose this happens when you keep making bangers.

Capcom’s dominance has been obvious for a while, even without financial details. Its release schedule over the last few years shows a string of highly rated films. Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil remakes, Monster Hunter Rise, and more.

Resident Evil 4 drove the publisher’s stock to an all-time high last month, and guess what? These financial results have increased its peak. Stock price rose to 5,270 yen from 4,865 yen. Real momentum.