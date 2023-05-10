Free PS5, PS4 Demo Strategy RPG Monster Menu

NIS America’s bright and breezy Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook is marinating ahead of its 23rd May release on PS5 and PS4, but you can try a free demo on either Sony system today. Most importantly, if you pick up the main course at launch (or later), your appetiser progress will transfer.

“Monster Menu: The Scavenger’s Cookbook is an all-you-can-eat adventure,” according to the official blurb. Explore vast dungeons, gather resources, and fight monsters in classic strategy RPG battles. Use what you found to cook stat-boosting meals around the campfire before digging into another heaping helping of dungeon crawling fun!”

A full review will be coming soon. Stay tuned!