Insomniac ‘Working Hard’ to Make Spider-Man 2 Best Ever

Insomniac Games will never admit to slacking off Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 development and playing pool in the staff cafeteria, so narrative director Jon Paquette’s new quote isn’t much. The first-party studio’s “best game ever” would be a treat for PS5 owners.

“Boy, am I excited about [Marvel’s] Spider-Man 2,” Paquette said during an Insomniac Games livestream of Marvel’s Spider-Man. I can’t say much, but we’re working hard to make this the best game we’ve ever made, and we can’t wait to show you.” This year, PS5 will get the game.

Insomniac Games has twice received a Metacritic score above 91 for Spyro: Year of the Dragon and Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal. The Miles Morales sequel scored 84 on Metacritic, while PS4 game Marvel’s Spider-Man scored 87. Another top-rated Insomniac game is Resistance 2 for PS3.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 may be revealed at the PlayStation Showcase at the end of the month, possibly with a release date. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2—Insomniac’s best?