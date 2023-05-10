Nintendo’s stunner! From July 6th, PS4

By 1992, physics-based platformer Gimmick! had moved to the 16-bit SNES despite being one of the best-looking NES games. The Sunsoft release, only available in Japan and Scandinavia, has developed a cult following over the years. Re-release, right?

PS4 will do that on July 6, 2023. Bitwave Games will ensure a flawless port with quality-of-life features like save states, rewind, online leaderboards, and artwork. The developer also added a Speed Run mode, which could test your skills.

We hope this trend continues for classic retro releases like this. This author has never played Gimmick!, but its arrival on the PS Store is welcome news. Later this year, a physical release is planned.