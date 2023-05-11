Japan Sales: Golden Week Boosts PS5 Nears 100k Units

The latest Japanese sales charts from gaming bible Famitsu cover two weeks. However, Golden Week sold 99,938 PS5s. With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming soon, the Nintendo Switch outsold Sony’s system as usual.

Hogwarts Legacy for PS4 sold 31,918 more units than its PS5 predecessor. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, another new release, sold 16,742 PS5 copies. Nintendo’s classics ruled the rest of the software chart.

Hardware Sales

Nintendo Switch OLED Model – 184,609 (4,439,072) PS5 – 84,999 (2,984,697) Nintendo Switch – 21,429 (19,299,135) PS5 Digital Edition – 14,939 (486,274) Nintendo Switch Lite – 10,487 (5,291,825) PS4 – 2,067 (7,869,037) Xbox Series S – 674 (252,212) Xbox Series X – 650 (185,609) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 132 (1,191,553)

Software Sales