Japan Sales: Golden Week Boosts PS5 Nears 100k Units

Jacob Chambers May 11, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

The latest Japanese sales charts from gaming bible Famitsu cover two weeks. However, Golden Week sold 99,938 PS5s. With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming soon, the Nintendo Switch outsold Sony’s system as usual.

Hogwarts Legacy for PS4 sold 31,918 more units than its PS5 predecessor. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, another new release, sold 16,742 PS5 copies. Nintendo’s classics ruled the rest of the software chart.

Hardware Sales

  1. Nintendo Switch OLED Model – 184,609 (4,439,072)
  2. PS5 – 84,999 (2,984,697)
  3. Nintendo Switch – 21,429 (19,299,135)
  4. PS5 Digital Edition – 14,939 (486,274)
  5. Nintendo Switch Lite – 10,487 (5,291,825)
  6. PS4 – 2,067 (7,869,037)
  7. Xbox Series S – 674 (252,212)
  8. Xbox Series X – 650 (185,609)
  9. New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 132 (1,191,553)

Software Sales

  1. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 32,713 (5,283,684)
  2. [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 31,918 (New)
  3. [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 27,325 (419,970)
  4. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 23,401 (5,022,302)
  5. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 18,304 (4,009,837)
  6. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 18,244 (3,130,249)
  7. [PS5] Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Electronic Arts, 04/28/23) – 16,742 (New)
  8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 16,534 (5,185,620)
  9. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 14,179 (1,074,358)
  10. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 12,541 (1,226,636)

