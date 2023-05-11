Switch Online’s N64 App Updated to 2.10.1

Pokémon Stadium joined Nintendo Switch Online N64 last month.

Nintendo has updated this app to 2.10.1. This is why your N64 library updated recently. No new games, unfortunately.

Dataminer and Nintendo Life user LuigiBlood has hinted at Pokémon Stadium changes via social media:

“So Nintendo 64 Switch Online has updated to 2.10.1 out of nowhere… Pokémon Stadium has seen changes to its hacks, and added more Lua script hacks to it. “Okay so it seems Pokémon Stadium AOT NRO was fully recompiled, I heard something about a bug with illegal moves with rental Pokémons. This might be the fix for that, people need to check.”

With these small updates, Nintendo is still working on the backend of the Switch Online N64 library and its games. Nintendo previously stated that “Pokémon cannot be transferred to these games” and has no plans to add transfer features to Pokémon Stadium.

Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 are the Switch Online N64 service’s remaining titles. Japan will receive Harvest Moon 64.