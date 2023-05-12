Home » NEWS » A speedrunner beat Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in 94 minutes

Jacob Chambers May 12, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Zelda speedrunner gymnast86 completed the game in 1:34:33 without using any amiibo (note: the video contains major spoilers, including the ending).

Since the game was released today, this record will likely be broken many times in the coming days, weeks, and years.

Given the size of the game, completing it in 1:34:33 on day one is impressive.

Gymnast86 explains his strategy in a separate video. Again, spoilers.

The speedrunner also noted that Nintendo appears to have “fixed” some Breath of the Wild tricks, forcing players to find other shortcuts.

“From what we can tell, almost none of the glitches that were present in Breath of the Wild seem to have made it into Tears of the Kingdom,” he says.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t ever perform these glitches, but just that the methods we know of activating them in Breath of the Wild won’t work in this game.”

The speedrun uses the game’s new weapon-fusing ability to create stronger weapons by combining two items.

Given that one of the game’s new abilities is the Ultra Hand, which lets Link fuse items, it’s likely players will find ways to reduce gymnast86’s time.

“Once again, these strategies will probably be outdated pretty quickly, so if it’s been a few days since this video has been published, be sure to seek out newer information.”

American user Player5 set the world record for completing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 23 minutes and 42 seconds.

