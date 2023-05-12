Home » NEWS » Amnesia: The Bunker’s Underground World War I Horrors Will Be Delayed for a While Longer

Amnesia: The Bunker’s Underground World War I Horrors Will Be Delayed for a While Longer

Frictional’s upcoming game has been delayed, so you’ll have to visit a creepy First World War bunker in real life this month. Amnesia: The Bunker was delayed from 23rd May to 6th June, only two weeks later.

The delay is due to “unforeseen certification issues” and will allow the team to fix it. “We thank you for your understanding and patience,” Frictional says, promising “the best possible gameplay experience upon release”.

In Amnesia: The Bunker, you play as a soldier trapped in an abandoned bunker. You must navigate dark corridors with a dynamo flashlight and limited ammo to escape a monstrosity.

