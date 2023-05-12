Home » NEWS » Fallen Lords October PS5 Release?

According to Xbox Store dataminer Aggiornamenti Lumia, Hexworks may release Lords of the Fallen on October 13, 2023. The poster tweeted the game’s key art and date, likely found on the backend, with a good track record. A gaming showcase next month may confirm this.

Despite having the same name as the early PS4 game, this is a spiritual successor and will be a completely new experience. In April, a technical and graphical showcase showed the game’s potential. Lords of the Fallen?

