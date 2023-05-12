Switch Hogwarts Legacy Delayed to November 2023

Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch will launch on November 14, 2023, after a nearly four-month delay.

Developer Avalanche Software says the delay is to create “the best possible experience”. On May 5, 2023, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One released the game, which topped the UK boxed charts again.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on Nintendo Switch on 11/14/23. We know fans are looking forward to playing on Switch, therefore creating the best possible experience is our top priority. Thank you for your patience. Available now on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X|S & Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/nADIeNbMvw — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 12, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy was delayed after its September 2020 announcement. It was delayed from 2021 to 2022, then February 2023. This latest delay puts the Switch version nearly nine months behind the console release, which was expected in July 2023.