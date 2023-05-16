Home » NEWS » The Ghost of Tsushima is praised by another legendary Japanese developer

The Ghost of Tsushima is praised by another legendary Japanese developer

In 2020, Japanese developers liked Ghost of Tsushima. Sucker Punch’s open-world epic impressed former Yakuza / Like a Dragon director Toshihiro Nagoshi and Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida.

Shinji Mikami, legendary ex-Capcom developer, has praised Jin Sakai’s adventures. “I completed Ghost of Tsushima,” Mikami tweets. “It was fun, especially the end.”

It’s cool that the man who helped create some of gaming’s most iconic titles liked Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima’s developer, Sucker Punch, is based in the US, making this a topic. The 1200s Mongol invasions of Japan inspired the game.

Do you like that industry leaders still praise Ghost of Tsushima?

