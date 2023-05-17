Overwatch 2’s Long-Awaited PvE Hero Mode Cancelled by Blizzard

Overwatch 2’s PvE Hero Mode was canceled today by Blizzard.

The sequel to the popular team-based hero shooter’s main mode has been scrapped, but PvE will remain.

In a Twitch livestream, Overwatch 2 executive producer Jared Neuss explained that the PvE experience had “not really” progressed and that shipping a “Blizzard-quality experience” would be huge with no end date.

“With everything we have learned about what it takes to operate this game at the level that you deserve, it’s clear that we can’t deliver on that original vision for PvE that was shown in 2019. What that means is that we won’t be delivering that dedicated hero mode with talent trees, that long-term talent power progression. Those things are just not in our plans anymore. And we know that this is going to be disappointing to many of you which is why we wanted to bring it up before we talk about the road map.”

Neuss added that the team’s “heart and soul” went into the now-cancelled mode, making it hard to accept this decision. Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller told Gamespot that the team was “still committed to PvE” but was approaching it differently.

Overwatch 2’s roadmap includes story-driven missions:

#Overwatch2: A Look Ahead ✨ Join us as we share more details about everything we have planned for 2023, including new events, PvE, new Heroes, new maps, & more. 👀 https://t.co/FEyTC2p7eL pic.twitter.com/lGd1uABbfN — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 16, 2023

