Powerwash Simulator Nautical With Spongebob Squarepants Pack

Have you ever glanced at Bikini Bottom in Spongebob Squarepants and thought, “Crikey, that could do with a ruddy good scrub”?

You can live out your power wash fantasies under the water with Powerwash Simulator’s Spongebob Squarepants Special Pack this summer. Six additional maps—Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab, The Patty Wagon, The Invisible Boatmobile, and The Mermalair—will be included.

How did Bikini Bottom get so mucky?!💦 The @SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack arrives in PowerWash Simulator this Summer on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 4 + 5! pic.twitter.com/IgYBK8LPUp — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) May 18, 2023

It’s “a love letter to the source material” and was made in partnership with Nickelodeon. For the theme, your character will get a nautical makeover and a bespoke power washer.

It costs $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.49 and has no release date yet, but perhaps we’ll find out soon.