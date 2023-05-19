Home » NEWS » Powerwash Simulator Nautical With Spongebob Squarepants Pack

Powerwash Simulator Nautical With Spongebob Squarepants Pack

Jacob Chambers May 19, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Have you ever glanced at Bikini Bottom in Spongebob Squarepants and thought, “Crikey, that could do with a ruddy good scrub”?

You can live out your power wash fantasies under the water with Powerwash Simulator’s Spongebob Squarepants Special Pack this summer. Six additional maps—Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab, The Patty Wagon, The Invisible Boatmobile, and The Mermalair—will be included.

It’s “a love letter to the source material” and was made in partnership with Nickelodeon. For the theme, your character will get a nautical makeover and a bespoke power washer.

It costs $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.49 and has no release date yet, but perhaps we’ll find out soon.

